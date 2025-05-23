Javonte Williams: I feel completely like myself for first time since 2022 knee injury

Running back Javonte Williams only missed one game during his final two seasons with the Broncos, but he doesn’t feel like he was 100 percent healthy for those contests.

Williams injured his ACL and other knee ligaments early in the 2022 season and saw his yards per carry dip from 4.4 before the injury to 3.6 after his return. Williams moved on to the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason and said this week that recovery time “depends on who you are, it depends on your body” while explaining that he feels like he has finally made it all the way back.

“I feel completely like myself. . . . I probably can get more flexible and things like that, but as far as healing up, that I feel like is done,” Williams said, via the team’s website.

The Cowboys also signed Miles Sanders and they drafted Jaydon Blue in the fifth round, but Williams has been getting the early first-team work and a return to his rookie form would go a long way toward keeping him there.