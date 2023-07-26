 Skip navigation
Javonte Williams practiced on first day of camp, but Broncos being deliberate with his return

  
Published July 26, 2023 03:06 PM

Broncos running back Javonte Williams did not start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. Almost 10 months into his rehab from ACL and LCL tears in his right knee, Williams practiced on Day 1.

“We’re pleased obviously with his progress,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday in a video from Mike Klis of 9News. “We felt really good about it in the spring. He put the work in.”

Williams will have a workload management schedule, with the Broncos being deliberate in his return.

“Any player who had a significant injury a year ago, [vice president of health and performance] Beau [Lowery] and I will sit down and we’ll have a group one, and that would be someone like him,” Payton said. “They’ll have days on and limited days, day off. So there’s a process. He would fall into that first group of a planned schedule as he’s recovering from a major surgery.”

Williams injured his knee in a Week 4 game, ending his season.

In his rookie season of 2021, Williams had 203 carries for 903 yards and four touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.