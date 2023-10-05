Javonte Williams returns to practice, on a limited basis

Broncos running back Javonte Williams is back at practice.

He missed Wednesday’s session with a quadriceps injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s eventual win over the Bears. On Thursday, Williams returned to practice on a limited basis.

All Broncos practiced at least on a limited basis in advance of the Week 5 game against the Jets, with the exception of linebacker Randy Gregory, who will be released if he’s not traded.

Limited were linebacker Baron Browning (knee), linebacker Frank Clark (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry II (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), and safety Justin Simmons (hip). Of the players who practiced on a limited basis, only Williams did not practice the day before.

Fully participating in practice were linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee). Both were limited on Wednesday.

