Jawaan Taylor got away with false start in overtime

It doesn’t happen as much as it did in 2023, but it still happens too often. Tackles move a split second before the snap, and the officials don’t call a false start.

Some in league circles were buzzing today over the fact that Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor got away with a false start in overtime, as the Chiefs faced second and five from the Tampa Bay six.

The play continued, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to tight end Travis Kelce for a four-yard gain. The Chiefs won the game on the next play with a walk-off overtime touchown.

The Chiefs instead should have been facing second and 10 from the Tampa Bay 11.

Some in league circles point to the failure to penalize Taylor as evidence that the league’s officiating function is worse than ever before. While it’s difficult to prove that without comprehensive access to historical and current internal NFL grading numbers, this characterization comes from people who have spent large chunks of their lives in the NFL.

A scandal is inevitable. Oversight is inevitable. And the NFL seems to care only about stuffing its pockets with as many gambling money as possible.