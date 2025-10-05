Jaxon Smith-Njigba avoids fine for hot-mic moment

After a holding penalty that wiped out a late touchdown in the Week 4 Thursday night game between the Seahawks and Cardinals, Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said to referee Alex Kemp, “That’s some bullshit.” Kemp, along with anyone who was watching the game, heard it.

It should have drawn a flag. It did not, however, draw a fine.

Smith-Njigba’s name did not appear on the list of fines imposed by the league in the aftermath of all Week 4 games.

A pair of $11,593 taunting fines were issued for the game — one on running back Kenneth Walker III and one on cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Walker was flagged; Witherspoon was not.

Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba needs 98 receiving yards on Sunday against the Buccaneers to be the first player in Seahawks history with 500 or more receiving yards through the first five games of a season. And it can happen in the team’s 50th season, against the franchise that entered the NFL with the Seahawks in 1976.