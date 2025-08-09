Jaxson Dart has solid preseason debut

He was listed as third on the depth chart, but rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart was the second man up after Russell Wilson during Saturday’s preseason opener. And Dart was solid.

Dart entered after the opening drive. He finished the half at quarterback.

He completed 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humprey. Dart added 24 rushing yards on three attempts.

The Giants scored on three of his four drives.

“It’s about what I thought he would do,” coach Brian Daboll said after the game, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “Efficient, effective, aggressive, confident in the pocket. Still stuff we can work on, but he’s doing good.”

Jameis Winston handled the third quarter, and Tommy DeVito played the fourth quarter.

Despite the depth chart, Dart seems to clearly be No. 2 behind Wilson. The biggest question is when will Dart become the starter?

Based on Saturday, he’s on track to get there at some point this season.