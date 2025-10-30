Jaxson Dart: I have overwhelming confidence in our offensive pieces

The Giants’ plans for the 2025 season have been rewritten on the fly over the last month.

When the team installed first-round pick Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback at the end of September, the hope was that he, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers would spend the rest of the year building an offensive foundation. Nabers tore his ACL in Dart’s first start, however, and Skattebo dislocated his ankle last Sunday, so Dart is the only member of the trio that will be on the field for the rest of the season.

That may not be the way the Giants drew things up, but it’s not enough to dim Dart’s confidence in what the offense will be able to do over the final nine weeks.

“I have overwhelming confidence in all the guys that step on the field with me,” Dart said, via a transcript from the team. “I never have any doubt when I’m on the field, so, they all know that. It’s just kind of our conversations during practice and whatnot. So, I don’t think that that’s really a thing that really is concerned internally with us.”

Dart’s first five starts have provided plenty of hope for the Giants’ offensive future. If he can continue producing at the same level with a depleted supporting cast, spirits should remain high even if the Giants can’t rise in the standings.