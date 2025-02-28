Jaxson Dart: I’ve tried to model my game after Jalen Hurts

Jaxson Dart had plenty of success at the college level, becoming a first-team All-SEC honoree for his performance in 2024.

But speaking to the media on Friday at the scouting combine, he had an answer that could surprise some when asked who his favorite quarterback is to watch right now.

“I think it’s a little bit of a cop-out because he just won the Super Bowl, but I love J Hurts and what he does,” Dart said, referring to Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX MVP, Jalen Hurts. “I feel like I’m very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things.

“Obviously, he’s an elite player and I’m trying to reach that level. But he’s been somebody that I’ve tried to resemble my game after just because of his versatility — being able to run and throw the ball, and just how strong he is in the pocket. That’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching, observing his play style.”

Dart began his college career at USC before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022. He doesn’t have any experience sitting on the bench, as he played as a true freshman before starting for three years at Ole Miss. But he wouldn’t have a problem with taking a year to sit and learn if he had to.

“I’ve never sat on the bench before. So, that would definitely be an adjustment early on,” Dart said. “But I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all. I think it’s something that you can come into a situation and learn as much as you can. A lot of times when you’re in that situation, [you’re] playing behind a veteran quarterback who’s had a ton of success and just knows a ton about the game. So, you’ve got to be a sponge. And I think a lot of times, you’ve seen some of the most successful quarterbacks come out of situations like that. You can bring up Patrick Mahomes, as of late Jordan Love. And for me, I’m excited to just have the opportunity and compete wherever I go.

“I know I can make a room better, I can make a team better. So, I’m just going to be a sponge in any situation that I’m in — really, just try to take my game to the next level.”