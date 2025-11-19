Jaxson Dart limited in return to practice, Kayvon Thibodeaux remains out

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka said that the team planned for quarterback Jaxson Dart to make his return to practice on Wednesday and all unfolded according to plan.

Dart was a limited participant in his first practice session since suffering a concussion in Week 10. Assuming all continues to go well for the rookie, the Giants will have him back for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The Giants remain without edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Thomas Fidone (foot), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (personal), cornerback Rico Payton (illness), and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) were also out.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (hip), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), safety Tyler Nubin (neck), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe, elbow) were listed as limited.