 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxson Dart limited in return to practice, Kayvon Thibodeaux remains out

  
Published November 19, 2025 04:23 PM

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka said that the team planned for quarterback Jaxson Dart to make his return to practice on Wednesday and all unfolded according to plan.

Dart was a limited participant in his first practice session since suffering a concussion in Week 10. Assuming all continues to go well for the rookie, the Giants will have him back for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The Giants remain without edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Thomas Fidone (foot), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (personal), cornerback Rico Payton (illness), and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) were also out.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (hip), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), safety Tyler Nubin (neck), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe, elbow) were listed as limited.