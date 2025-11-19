Jaxson Dart will return to practice on Wednesday

Quarterback Jaxson Dart is on his way back to the Giants lineup.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka told reporters on Wednesday that Dart is set to return to practice later in the day. Based on where Dart is in the concussion protocol, Kafka said that the expectations is that Dart will be cleared in time to play against the Lions in Detroit on Sunday.

Dart suffered a concussion during the Giants’ Week 10 loss to the Bears. Jameis Winston got the start against the Packers in his place last Sunday.

Dart has been evaluated for concussions several times during his rookie season and there was word last weekend that the team is working with the rookie to be more cautious while running in order to avoid future injuries.