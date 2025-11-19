 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won't need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Jaxson Dart will return to practice on Wednesday

  
Published November 19, 2025 12:41 PM

Quarterback Jaxson Dart is on his way back to the Giants lineup.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka told reporters on Wednesday that Dart is set to return to practice later in the day. Based on where Dart is in the concussion protocol, Kafka said that the expectations is that Dart will be cleared in time to play against the Lions in Detroit on Sunday.

Dart suffered a concussion during the Giants’ Week 10 loss to the Bears. Jameis Winston got the start against the Packers in his place last Sunday.

Dart has been evaluated for concussions several times during his rookie season and there was word last weekend that the team is working with the rookie to be more cautious while running in order to avoid future injuries.