Jaxson Dart will try to be first rookie QB to beat Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers

Jaxson Dart’s first NFL start will come against the Chargers on Sunday and he’ll be trying for a better result than the other rookie quarterbacks that have faced the team since Jim Harbaugh became their head coach.

Harbaugh and the Chargers were 4-0 against rookie quarterbacks during the 2024 season. They beat Bo Nix and the Broncos twice and also picked up wins over Drake Maye’s Patriots and Spencer Rattler’s Saints.

The two games against the Broncos were both one-score finals, but the Patriots and Saints got blown out. The Chargers, who are favored in Sunday’s road game, also covered the spread in all four games.

In addition to trying to buck the trend of rookie quarterbacks against Harbaugh’s Chargers, Dart will be trying to become the sixth quarterback to beat an undefeated team with at least three wins in their NFL debut. Per ESPN, Phil Simms (1979), Frank Reich (1989), Brett Favre (1992), Jeff Garcia (1999), and Marc Bulger (2002) are the others to accomplish that feat.