nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Jayden Daniels avoided a significant injury, Week 8 status is uncertain

  
Published October 20, 2025 03:57 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels went for tests on his hamstring on Monday and they showed that he did not suffer a major injury in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Daniels had to leave the game because of the injury, but head coach Dan Quinn said in his postgame press conference that Daniels was pushing to return to the contest. On Monday, Quinn said that Daniels’ injury is not overly serious but that it remains unclear if he will be able to play against the Chiefs next Monday night

“Jayden had an MRI on his hamstring today,” Quinn said. “Good news, not significant or long-term but I don’t know the status for Monday night just yet. I’ll have a better sense of it getting closer to it.”

Daniels missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury and the 3-4 Commanders will need to keep him on the field if they’re going to push their way back into the playoffs this season.