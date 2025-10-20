Jayden Daniels avoided a significant injury, Week 8 status is uncertain

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels went for tests on his hamstring on Monday and they showed that he did not suffer a major injury in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Daniels had to leave the game because of the injury, but head coach Dan Quinn said in his postgame press conference that Daniels was pushing to return to the contest. On Monday, Quinn said that Daniels’ injury is not overly serious but that it remains unclear if he will be able to play against the Chiefs next Monday night

“Jayden had an MRI on his hamstring today,” Quinn said. “Good news, not significant or long-term but I don’t know the status for Monday night just yet. I’ll have a better sense of it getting closer to it.”

Daniels missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury and the 3-4 Commanders will need to keep him on the field if they’re going to push their way back into the playoffs this season.