Jets offense is 'below non-functional'
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
'Watch out' for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams trade TD throws as Commanders lead Bears 24-22

  
Published October 13, 2025 10:49 PM

The Commanders couldn’t get out of their way in the first half, turning it over twice and missing a field goal. They have been unstoppable in the second half.

Washington has scored on its first three possessions of the second half, taking a 24-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Jayden Daniels has three touchdown throws, with his latest going to Zach Ertz for 6 yards with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter. He threw a 22-yarder to Chris Moore in the first half and a 33-yarder to Luke McCaffrey in the third quarter.

The Bears, though, didn’t go away.

Caleb Williams answered Daniels with his first touchdown throw of the night. D’Andre Swift had a 55-yard catch-and-run for a score that cut the Commanders’ lead to two points. The Bears’ 2-point try fell incomplete in the end zone as Williams was pressured.

The Commanders lead 24-22 with 10:26 left.

The Bears would have the lead if not for Daron Payne’s block of Jake Moody’s 48-yard field goal try on the first play of the fourth quarter.