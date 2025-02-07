Jayden Daniels earns offensive rookie of the year

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels capped his record-setting rookie season with offensive rookie of the year. The No. 2 overall pick in 2024 capped his first season Thursday night at NFL Honors, taking home some more hardware.

He is the first Washington player to win the award since quarterback Robert Griffin III in 2012. Washington running back Mike Thomas won the offensive rookie award in 1975.

Daniels was the favorite for the award since early this season.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a record-setting year. But like Rams receiver Puka Nacua last year, Bowers was overshadowed by a quarterback who had one of the best seasons ever for a rookie quarterback.

Daniels had 495 points and 49 of 50 first-place votes, with Bowers second with 214 points and the other first-place vote. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (153, 0) was third, Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas fourth (82, 0) and Giants receiver Malik Nabers (51, 0) fifth.

Daniels had the highest completion percentage (69.0) by a qualified rookie quarterback ever, the most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history (891) and the fourth-highest passer rating by a qualified rookie quarterback all-time (100.1). He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Commanders won 14 games, including the playoffs, with Daniels at quarterback. That tied him with Ben Roethlisberger, who had 14 wins in 2004 with the Steelers, for the most wins by a rookie quarterback, including the postseason, in NFL history. Joe Flacco (2008 with Baltimore), Brock Purdy (2022 with San Francisco) and Mark Sanchez (2009 with the Jets) are the only other quarterbacks to win multiple playoff games.

The Commanders went 12-5 in the regular season and reached the NFC Championship Game in the postseason after upsets of the Bucs and Lions.