Jayden Daniels’ elbow does not require surgery, will not immediately be placed on IR

The Commanders have gotten some good news on their quarterback.

According to multiple Friday morning reports, tests have determined that Daniels did not suffer any ligament damage to his dislocated elbow. Because of that, Daniels does not need surgery and for now Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve.

The team plans to reevaluate Daniels after its Week 12 bye. That means Marcus Mariota is set to start Sunday’s matchup with the Lions and then the Week 11 contest against the Dolphins. But there is a chance Daniels could return this season.

With the Commanders at 3-6, the team’s place in the standings could be a factor for a Daniels return.

Daniels suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Seahawks.

This is the third different injury Daniels has dealt with this season. In his six starts, the 2024 AP offensive rookie of the year has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 262 yards with a pair of TDs.