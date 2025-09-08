Jayden Daniels has a right wrist injury but was estimated as full participant

The Commanders added quarterback Jayden Daniels to their injury report Monday. They list Daniels with a right wrist injury.

The Commanders didn’t practice, but they estimate Daniels would have been a full participant.

Daniels played all 70 snaps on Sunday and showed no sign of injury. He went 19-of-30 for 233 yards and a touchdown and ran for 68 yards on 11 carries in the 21-6 win over the Giants.

Punter Tress Way (back) was estimated as a non-participant, and wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) and running back Austin Ekeler (shoulder) were listed as limited.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder), defensive tackle Daron Payne (calf) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee) were full participants.

The Commanders play the Packers on Thursday Night Football.