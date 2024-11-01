 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels has no injury designation for Sunday

  
November 1, 2024

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (ribs) does not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The rookie had a full practice Friday after limited practices the previous two days.

He played through the injury last week, taking all 74 snaps, after two missed practices and a limited practice. So, he is healthier this week and isn’t expected to have any limitations.

The Commanders ruled out offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and they list running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) as questionable.

Center Tyler Biadasz (thumb) and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) returned to full participation Friday and have no designation.