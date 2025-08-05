Jayden Daniels hopeful he’ll be throwing to Terry McLaurin soon

When Terry McLaurin didn’t report to training camp last month, quarterback Jayden Daniels said he thought concerns about the impact on the team were “overstated” because their connection would pick up where it left off.

McLaurin ended his holdout a short time later, but the two players have not renewed their partnership on the field. McLaurin went on the physically unable to perform list when he reported and he’s since requested a trade away from Washington due to the failure to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

That makes for a murkier outlook than the one Daniels shared a couple of weeks ago and the quarterback told CBS Sports that all he can do is hope that things work out in a way that they remain teammates.

“I know one day 17 will be running out here — and hopefully soon,” Daniels said. “I can’t control what he has going on with his business or the front office, stuff like that. I got to go out there and try to be the best version of myself each and every day. I just hope one day it all gets resolved and 17 is back out here catching passes.”

There’s been no sign that the Commanders plan to trade McLaurin, but there’s also been no sign that he’s coming off the PUP list and returning to action. The longer the impasse remains in place, the better the chances that the ultimate resolution isn’t the one that Daniels would like in Washington.