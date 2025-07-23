Jayden Daniels: When Terry McLaurin’s back, we won’t miss a beat

Terry McLaurin isn’t at Commanders training camp, but quarterback Jayden Daniels isn’t worried about the impact that will have on their partnership this fall.

McLaurin caught 12 of Daniels’ 25 touchdown passes during the quarterback’s rookie season, so questions about what his absence will do to preparations for the coming year was a natural one at a Wednesday press conference. Daniels said that the connection that the two men built while making a run to the NFC Championship Game was strong enough that he isn’t worried about the two men being on the same page.

“I think it’s an overstated thing,” Daniels said. “Obviously me and Terry got a very good relationship and that’s just the business of the NFL. Whenever the time comes and he’s back out there on the field, I don’t feel we’ll miss a beat.”

The longer McLaurin is away from the team, the more questions there will be about how it will affect the team but the bigger concern may be with McLaurin’s own condition rather than how in sync the passing game is this fall.