Jayden Daniels is a fan of Lamar Jackson, doesn’t like being compared to him

  
Published October 9, 2024 05:31 PM

Sunday’s schedule will feature the first meeting between Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his fellow Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, so comparisons between the two players may be inevitable in the days leading up to the game.

Daniels would prefer not to hear himself compared to the Ravens quarterback, however. Daniels said on Wednesday that he is a fan of “good quarterback play” and a fan of the reigning NFL MVP, but that he’s more concerned with building his own career than he is with how people think he measures up to Jackson.

“I don’t like when people try to compare me to Lamar,” Daniels said via John Keim of ESPN.com. “We’re two different players. “I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such-and-such. . . . For me it’s just, go out there and try to be unique and try to be different from everybody. Appreciate what they do because you can always learn from other quarterbacks in the league. I’m not closed-minded.”

Daniels has done a good job of building a name for himself through the first five weeks of his NFL career. Solving the Ravens and moving the Commanders to 5-1 on the season will only help that cause.