Jayden Daniels is the offensive rookie of the month for September

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels pushed back at the praise he’s been receiving so far this season by noting that he’s still a rookie, but there’s no doubt that he’s been the most impressive rookie on the offensive side of the ball this season.

The NFL made that official on Thursday by naming Daniels the league’s offensive rookie of the month for September. Daniels piloted the Commanders to a 3-1 record and set a record for the first four games of a season by completing 82.1 percent of his passing attempts.

Daniels posted completion percentages of over 85 percent in the team’s final two September games and he’s thrown for 897 yards overall. He’s delivered three touchdowns and been intercepted once while also running 46 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s a run of quarterback play far better than most of what the Commanders have seen in years and the prospect that he’s just scratching the surface has created a lot of excitement about the future in Washington.