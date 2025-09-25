Jayden Daniels limited in practice again, Terry McLaurin remains out

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to practice on Wednesday and his uptick in work didn’t do anything to make his knee injury worse.

Daniels was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Daniels said on Wednesday that he feels well enough to play and that it will be up to the team’s medical staff if he gets the green light to start against the Falcons.

More word on that will come with the release of the team’s injury designations on Friday, but the chances of wide receiver Terry McLaurin and rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt being in the lineup don’t look good. McLaurin remains out with a quad injury that led him to solicit multiple opinions in recent days and Croskey-Merritt has been out all week with a knee injury.

Tight end John Bates (calf, groin), wide receiver Noah Brown (groin, knee), and safety Percy Butler (hip) were also out. Cornerback Trey Amos (calf) went from limited to full participation and tight end Colson Yankoff (ankle) remained a full participant.