Jayden Daniels medically cleared, will practice in full on Wednesday

  
Published October 1, 2025 12:44 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is trending toward playing on Sunday.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Wednesday that Daniels has been medically cleared from his knee injury and will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Quinn noted that Daniels has had a “steadfast” approach to his recovery, missing the last two games since suffering the injury against the Packers in Week 2.

“He’ll get all the reps at practice, so will be back at full speed — the execution, the timing, all of that,” Quinn said in his press conference. “That’s really what I’m looking for. but he’s definitely champing at the bit to get going. So, more just running the offense, being back to himself — that was our discussion today to make sure [he’s getting] all the looks, all the calls, and the speed of the practice.”

Quinn noted that there was a bit of a back-and-forth with Daniels, who wanted to be on the field. But the team kept him sidelined for the last two games to aid in his recovery, using backup Marcus Mariota behind center.

“It’s good that I’ve known him for a year and a half now,” Quinn said of Daniels. “I think when you’re first getting to know somebody, you’re feeling that out. But knowing what his best looks like and also having trust in one another to do that — I think that’s a big piece of it.”

In two games so far this season, Daniels has completed 60 percent of his throws for 433 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries.