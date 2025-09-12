Jayden Daniels: Nothing to dwell about, we faced a good team and came up short

It’s been rare to see defenses have a handle on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels since he entered the NFL as the second overall pick in 2024, but that’s just what the Packers were able to do on Thursday night.

Daniels was 24-of-42 for 200 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked four times in the 31-18 road loss. Daniels also ran seven times for 17 yards, which marked just the fourth time that he’s been held under 25 rushing yards as a professional and the Commanders’ 230 yards of offense were the fewest they’ve produced with Daniels in the lineup.

After the game, Daniels said there’s “not much to say” other than acknowledging that the Packers were the better team and that there’s no use blowing the result of one game out of proportion.

“We got 10 days until our next game, it’s nothing to dwell about,” Daniels said. “It’s early in the season. I wouldn’t expect anybody in this locker room to hit a panic button. We faced a really good team and we came up short. We move on to the next game.”

Daniels called the extended break a chance to “reset and refocus” in order to avoid further offensive letdowns as the team tries to return to the postseason.