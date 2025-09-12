 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels: Nothing to dwell about, we faced a good team and came up short

  
Published September 12, 2025 07:00 AM

It’s been rare to see defenses have a handle on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels since he entered the NFL as the second overall pick in 2024, but that’s just what the Packers were able to do on Thursday night.

Daniels was 24-of-42 for 200 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked four times in the 31-18 road loss. Daniels also ran seven times for 17 yards, which marked just the fourth time that he’s been held under 25 rushing yards as a professional and the Commanders’ 230 yards of offense were the fewest they’ve produced with Daniels in the lineup.

After the game, Daniels said there’s “not much to say” other than acknowledging that the Packers were the better team and that there’s no use blowing the result of one game out of proportion.

“We got 10 days until our next game, it’s nothing to dwell about,” Daniels said. “It’s early in the season. I wouldn’t expect anybody in this locker room to hit a panic button. We faced a really good team and we came up short. We move on to the next game.”

Daniels called the extended break a chance to “reset and refocus” in order to avoid further offensive letdowns as the team tries to return to the postseason.