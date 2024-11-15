Jayden Daniels: Offense has to fight through adversity

In one of his press conferences ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said there was “a lot more under the hood” on offense while discussing the team’s success on that side of the ball over the first 10 weeks of the season.

Signs of that success were hard to find in the 26-18 loss to the Eagles. The Commanders only gained 264 yards in the game and a big chunk of them came on a late touchdown drive with the team already down 16 points.

The outing came after the team picked up a season-low 242 yards in a 28-27 loss to the Steelers and quarterback Jayden Daniels was asked what’s changed for the unit over the last couple of weeks.

“For us? Man, we’ve got to execute,” Daniels said, via a transcript from the team. “We haven’t been executing how we were before at the beginning half of the season. So, we’ve got to go back and, like I said, look at ourselves in the mirror. How can we get better? How can we keep improving? It’s a long season, so there’s going to be ups and downs, but how can we fight through adversity?”

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s time as a head coach with the Cardinals was marked by offenses that flamed out in the second halves of seasons and Washington will have a little extra time before their next game to work on ways to ensure that the same thing won’t happen to them.