 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels: Offense has to fight through adversity

  
Published November 15, 2024 06:46 AM

In one of his press conferences ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said there was “a lot more under the hood” on offense while discussing the team’s success on that side of the ball over the first 10 weeks of the season.

Signs of that success were hard to find in the 26-18 loss to the Eagles. The Commanders only gained 264 yards in the game and a big chunk of them came on a late touchdown drive with the team already down 16 points.

The outing came after the team picked up a season-low 242 yards in a 28-27 loss to the Steelers and quarterback Jayden Daniels was asked what’s changed for the unit over the last couple of weeks.

“For us? Man, we’ve got to execute,” Daniels said, via a transcript from the team. “We haven’t been executing how we were before at the beginning half of the season. So, we’ve got to go back and, like I said, look at ourselves in the mirror. How can we get better? How can we keep improving? It’s a long season, so there’s going to be ups and downs, but how can we fight through adversity?”

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s time as a head coach with the Cardinals was marked by offenses that flamed out in the second halves of seasons and Washington will have a little extra time before their next game to work on ways to ensure that the same thing won’t happen to them.