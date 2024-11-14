 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_cowboyssunglare_241114.jpg
Garrett recalls struggle of Cowboys' stadium glare
nbc_pft_youngqbsnfl_241114.jpg
Factors that set up young QBs to succeed in NFL
nbc_pft_scoutingcombine_241114.jpg
NFL Combine to stay in Indy through 2026

Dan Quinn: A lot more we can develop on offense

  
Published November 14, 2024 10:54 AM

The Commanders head into Thursday night’s game with the third-most points in the league and they are averaging more points per drive than any other team, but head coach Dan Quinn doesn’t think they’ve reached their offensive ceiling yet.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is 10 games into his NFL career and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is 10 games into his run with the team, so it makes some sense that Quinn would see the chance for even better results as everyone works together for a longer period of time. In particular, Quinn sees Kingsbury as the reason to believe that the team still has more to offer the unit over the back half of the season.

“I’ve found out the competitor that he is and the detail that he wants to get to with the group,” Quinn said, via a transcript from the team. “And we’ve got, we think a lot more under the hood, about where we can develop and how far we can take it. And Kliff’s a really big part of that. He’s got incredibly high standards for the group. He’s got a very creative mind. So, to think that all of our playbook has been seen, you would be mistaken.”

If there’s a reason for caution, it might be Kingsbury’s run as the head coach in Arizona. His Cardinals teams started stronger than they finished as teams were able to adjust to what Arizona did well without Kingsbury being able to counter with new twists of his own. The Commanders are a different team and the coming weeks will show if they will enjoy a different outcome.