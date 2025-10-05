Jayden Daniels returns to lead Commanders to 27-10 win

Welcome back, Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders quarterback returned after a two-game absence and led his team to an impressive 27-10 victory over the Chargers. Both teams now are 3-2.

Daniels, whose knee injury had kept him out since the Sept. 11 game against the Packers, completed 15 of 26 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 39 yards on eight carries.

Commanders rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a breakout game, with 14 carries for 111 yards and caught two passes for 39 yards. Deebo Samuel caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders outgained the Chargers 389 to 336.

Washington trailed 10-0 before three crucial Chargers’ miscues helped the Commanders reel off 27 unanswered points.

The Chargers appeared on their way to a three-score lead when Quentin Johnston lost a fumble. He caught a 19-yard pass from Justin Herbert to the Washington 23 when Quan Martin knocked the ball out, and Marshon Lattimore recovered for the Commanders.

Washington then made it a game with a nine-play, 74-yard drive with Croskey-Merritt scoring on a 15-yard run.

The Chargers regained their two-score lead on a 57-yard punt return to the end zone by Ladd McConkey, but Marlowe Wax was called for a 15-yard roughing-the-kicker penalty on punter Tress Way. It was a huge turn of events, with Wax’s penalty negating the touchdown and giving the ball back to the Commanders.

On the next play, Daniels hit Luke McCaffrey for a 50-yard gain to the Chargers 33 to set up Matt Gay’s 29-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half. It tied the game at 10-10 at halftime.

The third Chargers’ miscue was the end of the end. With the Chargers trailing 20-10 at the Washington 4 with 7:44 left, Herbert was picked by Mike Sainristil.

The Washington defense had five sacks, two by Dorance Armstrong and 1.5 by Von Miller, and two takeaways. The Commanders had one takeaway in their first four games.

Herbert was 22-of-29 for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception before giving way to Trey Lance. He also ran for 60 yards on four carries. Omarion Hampton had 12 carries for 44 yards before leaving with an ankle injury. Keenan Allen caught five passes for 58 yards.