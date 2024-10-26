 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels (rib) will participate in Saturday walk-through practice

  
Published October 26, 2024 10:45 AM

The No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2024 draft might be getting together, after all.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the second selection in April, is questionable for Sunday’s game against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, with a rib injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Daniels will participate in a Saturday walk-through practice. He’ll also attend meetings and get treatment on his injured rib cartilage.

Daniels did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was limited in practice on Friday.

The question is whether he’ll be able to play, running and throwing through the intense pain that happens when ribs and rib cartilage are injured. There’s also a question of whether and to what extent Daniels will be paid a visit by Dr. Needle before kickoff.

If Daniels can play, it will be the sixth time that a pair of quarterbacks taken first and second overall in the draft will meet as rookies. It has happened in 2021 (Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson) and 2023 (Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud).

If Daniels can’t play, he’ll be replaced by Marcus Mariota, a former No. 2 overall who, in 2015, faced No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston in the very first game of their mutual rookie seasons.

