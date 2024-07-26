 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels: Starter or not, I like competing

  
Published July 26, 2024 03:00 PM

The Commanders haven’t named Jayden Daniels their starting quarterback yet and that’s just fine with Daniels.

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than the second overall pick in the draft taking the first offensive snap of the season for Washington, but head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters said this week that the team will hold off on formally tabbing him as the starter for the time being. On Friday, Daniels said he’s happy to compete now and in the future.

“I like competing,” Daniels said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “Regardless if I’m announced as the starter or not, I still have to compete. You can’t be content with your job or [be] comfortable. So for me it’s not a problem at all. It’s up to DQ and AP for the decision, but for me, I can control how hard I practice and I compete.”

Daniels said that he’s looking forward to joint practices because they offer a chance to see “where you stand” against a variety of defensive looks and he believes that will be a good learning experience heading into his rookie season.