Jayden Daniels: Starter or not, I like competing

The Commanders haven’t named Jayden Daniels their starting quarterback yet and that’s just fine with Daniels.

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than the second overall pick in the draft taking the first offensive snap of the season for Washington, but head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters said this week that the team will hold off on formally tabbing him as the starter for the time being. On Friday, Daniels said he’s happy to compete now and in the future.

“I like competing,” Daniels said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “Regardless if I’m announced as the starter or not, I still have to compete. You can’t be content with your job or [be] comfortable. So for me it’s not a problem at all. It’s up to DQ and AP for the decision, but for me, I can control how hard I practice and I compete.”

Daniels said that he’s looking forward to joint practices because they offer a chance to see “where you stand” against a variety of defensive looks and he believes that will be a good learning experience heading into his rookie season.