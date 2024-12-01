Jayden Daniels’ touchdown run gives Washington 14-0 lead

The Commanders are rolling the Titans today, looking to get back on the winning track.

Jayden Daniels ran for a 3-yard touchdown to give Washington a 14-0 lead with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter.

The Commanders have 94 rushing yards after two possessions, a week after the Titans held the Texans to 40 rushing yards.

Brian Robinson has four carries for 63 yards, and Daniels three for 13.

Daniels is 5-for-5 for 45 yards, with Terry McLaurin catching three for 30.

The Commanders have outgained the Titans 139 to 24.