Jayden Daniels’ touchdown run gives Washington 14-0 lead
Published December 1, 2024 01:35 PM
The Commanders are rolling the Titans today, looking to get back on the winning track.
Jayden Daniels ran for a 3-yard touchdown to give Washington a 14-0 lead with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter.
The Commanders have 94 rushing yards after two possessions, a week after the Titans held the Texans to 40 rushing yards.
Brian Robinson has four carries for 63 yards, and Daniels three for 13.
Daniels is 5-for-5 for 45 yards, with Terry McLaurin catching three for 30.
The Commanders have outgained the Titans 139 to 24.