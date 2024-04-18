Jayden Daniels, Vikings to meet in Baton Rouge Thursday

Wednesday was the final day that NFL teams could host draft prospects for visits to their facilities, but meetings can still take place elsewhere and the Vikings will take advantage of that on Thursday.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ agent Ron Butler told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that his client will be having dinner with members of the Vikings organization in Baton Rouge on Thursday night. Daniels spent Wednesday with the Commanders, who have the second overall pick next week.

Should the Commanders settle on Daniels, the Vikings won’t have more time with Daniels than Thursday’s dinner but another choice by Washington could put Daniels in play via a trade up by Minnesota. They own the 11th and 23rd picks in the first round and have long been seen as a candidate to move up in order to nab a quarterback.

Whether that happens or not is one of many storylines that will unfold between now and the end of the first round next Thursday night.