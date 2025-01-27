 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels: We lost and it sucks

  
Published January 26, 2025 07:27 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels became the sixth rookie quarterback to start a conference title game in Philadelphia on Sunday and he became the sixth one to lose that game a few hours later.

Daniels ran for a touchdown and threw for another one, but he was also intercepted and sacked three times as the Commanders turned the ball over four times overall in a 55-23 loss to the Eagles. In his postgame press conference, Daniels lamented the unhappy ending to what had been an unexpected run to get ot this point.

“Obviously, man, this sucks,” Daniels said. “This shit sucks. Excuse my language, but I couldn’t be prouder of the guys in the locker room. Year one, everybody not really knowing each other — rookies, doing a tremendous job bringing us in and helping us out. We all just meshed. We got to this point, but at the end of the day, we lost and it sucks. We’ll move on from this.”

Daniels is likely going to be the offensive rookie of the year and the future in Washington is brighter than it has been in ages, but none of that can cushion the sting of Sunday’s loss.