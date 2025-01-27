Jayden Daniels: We lost and it sucks

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels became the sixth rookie quarterback to start a conference title game in Philadelphia on Sunday and he became the sixth one to lose that game a few hours later.

Daniels ran for a touchdown and threw for another one, but he was also intercepted and sacked three times as the Commanders turned the ball over four times overall in a 55-23 loss to the Eagles. In his postgame press conference, Daniels lamented the unhappy ending to what had been an unexpected run to get ot this point.

“Obviously, man, this sucks,” Daniels said. “This shit sucks. Excuse my language, but I couldn’t be prouder of the guys in the locker room. Year one, everybody not really knowing each other — rookies, doing a tremendous job bringing us in and helping us out. We all just meshed. We got to this point, but at the end of the day, we lost and it sucks. We’ll move on from this.”

Daniels is likely going to be the offensive rookie of the year and the future in Washington is brighter than it has been in ages, but none of that can cushion the sting of Sunday’s loss.