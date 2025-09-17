 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels won’t practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:48 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury and he won’t be practicing with the team on Wednesday.

Head coach Dan Quinn said at his press conference that Daniels will not be on the field for the first practice ahead of Week 3’s game against the Raiders. Quinn said that Daniels had a “good rehab session” while also throwing on Wednesday and that “as we get into Friday, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Quinn added that Daniels will have to practice in order to play this week. Quinn said that’s important for offensive “timing” heading into the game.

“We’re going to be smart, not just fast,” Quinn said.

Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders if Daniels does not get the green light to play.