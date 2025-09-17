Jayden Daniels won’t practice on Wednesday

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury and he won’t be practicing with the team on Wednesday.

Head coach Dan Quinn said at his press conference that Daniels will not be on the field for the first practice ahead of Week 3’s game against the Raiders. Quinn said that Daniels had a “good rehab session” while also throwing on Wednesday and that “as we get into Friday, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Quinn added that Daniels will have to practice in order to play this week. Quinn said that’s important for offensive “timing” heading into the game.

“We’re going to be smart, not just fast,” Quinn said.

Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders if Daniels does not get the green light to play.