Jaydon Blue returns to practice, set to make preseason debut Friday

Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue returned to practice Tuesday and expects to make his preseason debut Friday night against the Falcons.

“Oh, I’m playing,” Blue said, via Patrik Walker of the team website.

Blue was a full participant in practice in his first day back since his foot was stepped on during an Aug. 7 training camp session, leaving him with a heel bruise.

“I’m feeling great,” Blue said. “I feel like I’m back to myself. I had to sit for the past two weeks. I’m just ready to get on the field and be able to play against a different team.”

The fifth-round pick is competing with veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders and fellow rookie Phil Mafah for a big role in the backfield.