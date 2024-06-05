 Skip navigation
Jaylen Waddle calls it “a blessing” to get an extension from Dolphins

  
Published June 5, 2024 09:28 AM

While Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill are still seeking contract extensions, wideout Jaylen Waddle agreed to his three-year contract extension last week.

Waddle, 25, told reporters on Tuesday that he figured he’d sign a new deal with Miami this offseason, though he wasn’t sure of the timing.

“You never know, man, it’s a business part on both sides, so you never know,” Waddle said, via Scott Solomon of SI.com. “But it made sense for both sides and we were able to get it done.”

Now that Waddle’s locked up with a long-term contract, he said he’s grateful to stick with the club that drafted him.

“It’s a blessing, always a blessing to get an extension from the organization that brought you into the league,” Waddle said. “It says that they are confident in me. Like I said, they brought me into this league taking a chance — I was 22 coming off a major injury. So it’s always been love since I got here, and we were just happy to get something done.”

Waddle has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. The No. 6 selection of the 2021 draft, Waddle caught 104 passes as a rookie for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns. He then led the league with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022, catching 75 passes for 1,356 yards with eight TDs.

Last year, Waddle finished with 72 receptions for 1,014 yards with four touchdowns.