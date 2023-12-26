Jaylen Waddle dealing with a high ankle injury

When Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was injured against the Cowboys on Sunday, word was that he hurt his shin but head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that the injury is actually to a different area.

McDaniel said that Waddle has a high ankle injury and that the severity of it was still being evaluated. With that evaluation still going on, there’s no word on his status for Week 17’s showdown with the Ravens but McDaniel acknowledged such injuries can be “tricky” even as he expressed hope in Waddle fighting through it.

“He’s had other things that might take other players . . . take longer to come back from,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I do have a lot of confidence in him in those situations. He’s a really tough player, and has battled through some tough things.”

Beating the Ravens would give the Dolphins their first AFC East title since 2008 and keep them alive in the race for the top seed in the AFC. That would be a tough task with Waddle at 100 percent and playing without him certainly wouldn’t make life any easier.