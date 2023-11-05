Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a knee injury

With the Chiefs likely focusing on former Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill, the offense could open up for Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins and Waddle, he’s currently questionable to return with a knee injury.

The injury happened on Miami’s opening drive of the game. It’s his left knee. He has been checked out in the media tent.

Waddle had seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown last weekend against the Patriots. It was Waddle’s highest yardage output of the season.

He had one catch for 15 yards before the injury.

UPDATE 9:59 a.m. ET: Waddle is already back and looking fine.