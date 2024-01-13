Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert active on Saturday night

The Dolphins will have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert in the lineup at a frigid Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

Neither Waddle (ankle) nor Mostert (knee, ankle) played in Week 18, but both of them are good to go after a week of limited practices.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Jevon Holland, cornerback Cam Smith, tackle Kion Smith, and tight end Tyler Kroft are out for the Dolphins. Howard was ruled out before the game and Holland was questionable with injuries to both knees.

On the Chiefs side, wide receivers Justyn Ross and Kadarius Toney are both inactive after being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. Offensive lineman Wanya Morris, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, defensive end BJ Thompson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and cornerback Keith Taylor are also out.