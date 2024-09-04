Jaylen Warren limited on Wednesday, but is expecting to play vs. Falcons

Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren is dealing with an injury, but he said he’s still expecting to play in the season opener against the Falcons.

Warren was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring issue, according to Pittsburgh’s injury report.

“It feels good,” Warren said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “We’re going to take it slow. I’ll be ready by Sunday.”

Warren, 25, recorded 1,154 yards from scrimmage for the Steelers last season, playing 49 percent of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps. He rushed for 784 yards with four touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He caught 61 passes for 370 yards.

As head coach Mike Tomlin noted, guard Isaac Seumalo did not participate on Wednesday as he deals with a pectoral injury. Defensive tackle Logan Lee (calf) also did not practice.

Receiver Roman Wilson (ankle), cornerback Cory Trice (groin), and offensive tackle Tony Fautanu (knee) were all limited.