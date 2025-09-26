Jaylen Warren questionable for Steelers-Vikings

The Steelers may or may not have their top running back when they face the Vikings on Sunday in Dublin.

Pittsburgh has listed Jaylen Warren as questionable for Week 4.

Warren is dealing with a knee injury. He was listed as limited on all three injury reports this week, but also had a resting player designation earlier in the week.

Warren has rushed for 132 yards on 43 carries and caught 11 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown so far this season.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and tight end Jonnu Smith (hip) have also been designated as questionable.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) has been ruled out.

Linebacker Patrick Queen (oblique) and safety DeShon Elliott (knee) have no injury designations and are set to play.