Jaylinn Hawkins agrees to sign with the Ravens

  
Published March 11, 2026 03:21 PM

The Patriots added one veteran safety on Wednesday and said goodbye to another.

Jaylinn Hawkins has agreed to sign with the Ravens. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports it is a two-year deal worth $10 million.

The Hawkins news comes shortly after word that the Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Kevin Byard.

Hawkins played his first three-plus seasons with the Falcons and was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers during the 2023 season. He spent the last two seasons with the Patriots.

Hawkins started 15 regular season games in New England last year and had 71 tackles, four interceptions, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also recorded 15 tackles in the team’s four playoff outings.