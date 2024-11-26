Jaylon Johnson: Everyone’s frustration is high, there’s nothing to be happy about

The Bears have shown signs of offensive line the last two weeks and they’ve had a shot to beat both the Packers and Vikings, but they weren’t able to finish the job either time.

Blocked field goals hurt the team each week and their defense could not come up with late stops in either game, which is why cornerback Jaylon Johnson wasn’t in the mood to talk about any hopeful developments on Monday. Johnson noted that this year’s five-game losing streak has been matched by extended losing runs in each of his first four seasons.

Johnson said that means he isn’t looking for what might be better in the future because “right now, it’s not better” and that’s left him with a high level of frustration about the state of the team.

“Of course it’s getting high,” Johnson said, via Nicholas Moreano of AllCHGO.com. “We’re on a what, four or five-game losing streak? So I mean none of this ideal. Nobody walks around – well, I don’t walk around with a smile on my face. There ain’t nothin’ to be happy about. So, I mean, obviously my frustration is at a high. Everybody’s frustration is at a high.”

Johnson has never been part of a winning team and it’s not likely to happen this year. The Bears at 4-7 heading into Thursday’s date with the Lions and then have trips to San Francisco and Minnesota on tap, so frustration levels may be rising even higher before there’s any light at the end of the tunnel.