Jaylon Johnson listed as full participant in practice, expects to play Sunday

The Bears were missing cornerback Jaylon Johnson in their Week 1 loss to the Vikings, but it looks like he’ll be in the lineup against the Lions this weekend.

Johnson was listed as a full participant in practice for the second day in a row. Johnson, who is recovering from calf and groin injuries, told reporters that he expects to make his 2025 debut.

“I’ll be good,” Johnson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Johnson was joined as a full participant by wide receiver DJ Moore (abdomen, groin). Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) did not practice.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive back Josh Blackwell (groin), running back Rochon Johnson (knee), and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) were limited participants for Chicago.