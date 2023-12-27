Jaylon Smith signs with Steelers

Free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith has signed with the Steelers, his representation, Doug Hendrickson, announced on social media.

Josina Anderson of CBS reports that Smith is joining the Steelers’ practice squad.

The Raiders waived Smith on Nov. 22, and he had remained a free agent since. Las Vegas signed him off the Seahawks’ practice squad No. 2.

He appeared in the Raiders’ victory over the Giants on Nov. 5, making two tackles in 25 defensive snaps.

The Cowboys made Smith a second-round pick in 2016, and he played 68 games for Dallas from 2017-21. He appeared in 13 games for the Giants last season, totaling 88 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.