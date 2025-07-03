JC Latham: Cam Ward doesn’t expect to be handed starting job

Cam Ward was the first overall pick of the draft, but the Titans haven’t named him their starting quarterback yet and one of Ward’s teammates says the rookie isn’t carrying himself as if he’s entitled to be in the lineup in Week 1.

Right tackle JC Latham discussed how things played out over spring practices while on SiriusXM NFL Radio recently and he said that neither Ward nor incumbent starter Will Levis have resigned themselves to a particular pecking order once the team gets back on the field this summer. Latham said that the competition has brought out the best in both players and that he thinks it is helping them grow ahead of the 2025 season.

“Will’s just not going to sit over here and say ‘Oh, we drafted him, go ahead take it,’” Latham said. “Cam’s not gonna expect it to be just given to him. Throughout the spring, I think that’s the one thing all the coaches and players on the team have seen. Both of them taking the challenge of trying to really earn the spot and really fight for the spot. It’s made them better.”

The odds are obviously heavily slanted in Ward’s favor and he’s likely to be the starter come September, but having to compete for the job rather than be handed it should only help his standing with the team once he is on the field this year.