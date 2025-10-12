 Skip navigation
JC Latham returns to the Titans lineup

  
Published October 12, 2025 02:40 PM

The Titans are coming off their first win of the 2025 season and they’ll have right tackle JC Latham on hand as they try to make it two in a row against the Raiders on Sunday.

Latham has been out since Week 1 with a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Week 6. He had a full practice on Friday, though, and he is active for Tennessee.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson (ankle) is also playing after being listed as questionable.

Kicker Joey Slye, defensive back Marcus Harris, linebacker Arden Key, offensive lineman Blake Hance, offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, wide receiver Bryce Oliver, and tight end Thomas Odukoya are the team’s inactive players.

Tight end Brock Bowers was ruled out by the Raiders on Friday. He’s missed two straight with a knee injury. Guard Caleb Rogers, defensive tackle JJ Pegues, running back Zamir White, and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway are also out on Sunday.