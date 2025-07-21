JC Tretter resignation complicates search for NFLPA interim executive director

The NFL Players Association currently has no executive director. The plan was, as of Sunday, to appoint a new one by Tuesday, when training camps will open throughout the entire league — and when players will have other things to worry about.

It’s unclear whether that plan has changed since late Sunday afternoon, given the abrupt resignation of NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter.

Even if Tretter hadn’t been named the interim executive director, his presence could have helped other potential candidates right the ship, including (for instance) NFL Players Inc. president Matt Curtin. (There’s talk that, following Tretter’s resignation, Curtin withdrew his name from consideration.)

At this point, it’s unclear who the viable candidates are. As of Saturday, the reported leaders were Tretter and NFLPA chief player officer Don Davis. As more news trickles out regarding the tenure of Lloyd Howell, and the process that resulted in his hiring, there’s a persuasive argument to be made that the union should appoint someone with no ties to Howell, direct or indirect.

And if that takes some time, so be it. Take a timeout. Expand the search. Consider external candidates. There’s no reason to rush this.

Meanwhile, it’s still not clear who’s in charge. NFLPA president Jaylen Reeves-Maybin continues to say nothing publicly. The executive committee’s only communication in recent weeks to the rank and file came from its wagon-circling message defending Howell, days before he chose to walk away.

It’s obvious that things are currently messy for the union. Someone needs to stand up and show leadership. And, in this specific moment, the best form of leadership may entail persuading the powers that be to press pause, broaden the lens, and pick the right person who can and will get things under control.