 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jedrick Wills is expected to practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 4, 2024 11:57 AM

The Browns are set to get a key player back on the practice field Wednesday.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills spent the whole summer on the physically unable to perform list before being activated just before the team slashed their roster to 53 players. Wills, who is recovering from a knee injury, did not return to practice right away, but the move meant that the Browns think he’ll be ready to play at some point in the first four games.

The team said Wednesday that every player on the active roster will practice as the team makes their way toward Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, so Wills will be in play to face Dallas. There’s been talk about right tackle Jack Conklin switching sides if Wills can’t go and the next couple of days should shed further light on Cleveland’s plans.

Wide receiver David Bell, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and kicker Dustin Hopkins were also out of practice on Monday, but Wednesday’s announcement puts them in play for this week as well.