Jedrick Wills is expected to practice on Wednesday

The Browns are set to get a key player back on the practice field Wednesday.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills spent the whole summer on the physically unable to perform list before being activated just before the team slashed their roster to 53 players. Wills, who is recovering from a knee injury, did not return to practice right away, but the move meant that the Browns think he’ll be ready to play at some point in the first four games.

The team said Wednesday that every player on the active roster will practice as the team makes their way toward Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, so Wills will be in play to face Dallas. There’s been talk about right tackle Jack Conklin switching sides if Wills can’t go and the next couple of days should shed further light on Cleveland’s plans.

Wide receiver David Bell, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and kicker Dustin Hopkins were also out of practice on Monday, but Wednesday’s announcement puts them in play for this week as well.