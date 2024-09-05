Jedrick Wills says he won’t start against Cowboys

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills returned to practice on Wednesday but don’t expect him to be the first left tackle on the field when Cleveland hosts Dallas this weekend.

“I’m not starting this week,” Wills said on Wednesday, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I’m just going out there for individual [drills]. Just seeing how it feels and get back into things.”

Wills is coming back from MCL surgery. Head coach Kevin Stefnaski had mentioned the possibility of Wills playing this week. But it sounds like if that were to happen, it would be on some sort of rotational basis.

That means Jack Conklin — who is also returning from a major knee surgery — could be in line to start at left tackle. He has played primarily on the right side since entering the league but said he’s OK with changing sides.

“You know, it’s different, but I did it in college,” Conklin said. “It’s definitely just getting the mentality of mostly just verbiage. The thought of everything one way and it’s just flipping it in your head. So again, maybe it’s just a little second more thought when I hear the play just to make sure I’m thinking of it as out the left side compared to the right.”

Conklin was listed as limited on Cleveland’s Wednesday injury report.