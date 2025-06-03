 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Stoutland, Richie Petitbon receive assistant coach recognition, winning Dr. Z Award

  
Published June 3, 2025 04:45 PM

Richie Petitbon and Jeff Stoutland were named the 2025 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award winners, the Pro Football Writers of America announced Tuesday.

The Dr. Z Award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. The award is named for Zimmerman, who covered the NFL for 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer.

Petitbon is retired, while Stoutland currently serves as the Eagles run game coordinator/offensive line coach. They are the 26th and 27th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, which was instituted by the PFWA in 2014.

Other 2025 finalists for the Dr. Z Award were the late defensive coordinator Floyd Peters, the late defensive coordinator Thomas Catlin, the late defensive coordinator Floyd Peters, retired offensive position coach/coordinator Terry Robiskie and the late defensive line coach John Teerlinck.