Jeff Stoutland, Richie Petitbon receive assistant coach recognition, winning Dr. Z Award

Richie Petitbon and Jeff Stoutland were named the 2025 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award winners, the Pro Football Writers of America announced Tuesday.

The Dr. Z Award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. The award is named for Zimmerman, who covered the NFL for 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer.

Petitbon is retired, while Stoutland currently serves as the Eagles run game coordinator/offensive line coach. They are the 26th and 27th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, which was instituted by the PFWA in 2014.

Other 2025 finalists for the Dr. Z Award were the late defensive coordinator Floyd Peters, the late defensive coordinator Thomas Catlin, retired offensive position coach/coordinator Terry Robiskie and the late defensive line coach John Teerlinck.